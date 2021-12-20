Namibia: Population Movement DREF Operation n° MDRNA012 – Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The south-western provinces of Angola and regions in the north-western part of Namibia experienced abnormal below rainfall during the 2020/21 rainy season, which typically runs from November to April.

Angolans living in the border provinces with Namibia, the Cunene and Huila, are experiencing food and water shortages due to persistent drought with malnutrition widespread amongst these communities.

The provinces of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Namibe and Huíla are hardest hit by the drought situation which degenerated in December 2020. However, the southwestern tip of Angola, is forecasted to receive normal to below-normal rain in the coming rain season, based on the released seasonal outlook by SARCOF.

Starting March 2021, Angolans living in the border provinces of Cunene and Huila started crossing into Namibia at illegal entry points in Omusati and Ohangwena regions in search of food, water, medical services and employment opportunities. The regional councils (local authorities) recorded a total of 894 Angolan migrants in Omusati and Kunene regions, of which most are children, lactating mothers, and the elderly. In Omusati, the migrants are at Etunda in a designated place/camp while those in Kunene they are currently accommodated in three locations in Opuwo, which are next to community leader house/family members. The number of migrants grew throughout the operation as many more continued to cross into the country. On 24 March 2021, the office of the Prime Minister appealed to stakeholders to assist the affected migrants with food, shelter, blankets, water, sanitation, mosquito nets, toiletries, and cooking utensils.

On 02 April 2021, a CHF 87,70387 DREF Grant was allocated to Namibia Red Cross Society to provide emergency assistance to the migrants, to supplement support provided by the government and host communities.

Source: International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies