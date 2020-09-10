Namibia Press Agency on Thursday temporarily closed its headquarters in Windhoek

The Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) on Thursday temporarily closed its headquarters in Windhoek after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Nampa chief executive officer Linus Chata in an internal memo yesterday said the office will be closed Thursday and Friday for decontamination and will reopen on Monday.

This is to ensure that proper fumigants are applied to keep the entire building safe for use, said Chata.

Employees who work from the office are allowed to access the building as from next Monday, he added.

All Nampa regional offices will operate throughout, while a number of head office employees will also be working remotely.

Source: Namibia Press Agency