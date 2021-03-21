Namibia receives vaccine from India

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on Saturday received 30 000 doses of Covishield or Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine donated by the government of India.

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine donation to Namibia, as the country on Tuesday received 100 000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the donation is testimony of the two countries' historic relations and will make a big difference in the country’s fight against the virus.

“Our two nations have always stood together in difficult times and we are hopeful that these vaccine doses will boost our common fight against this pandemic, which is the most serious challenge of our times,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said, adding that donating vaccines around the world is an act of selflessness and testament of the solidarity of the Indian government.

“India has always been the voice of those who were suppressed and today, once again, India stands up for the fight against vaccine inequity,” she said.

India’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Prashat Agrawal, assured that the vaccines have already received approval of the World Health Organisation and is one of the vaccine his country is using to vaccinate their own population.

He said his government is committed to sharing what they have, in the spirit of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” which means that “the world is one family”.

“India has continued to provide COVID-19 vaccines across the world - 73 countries so far including 25 partner countries in Africa. Altogether nearly 60 million doses have been provided, as gifts or on a commercial basis, or under the Covax facility,” he added.

He explained that the donated vaccine doses were produced by the Serum Institute of India, which is the largest producer of vaccines in the world, making up to 1.5 billion doses every year.

“It is estimated that 2 out of 3 children in the world have received Serum’s vaccine shots, which will include your children and mine too,” he said.

