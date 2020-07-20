Namibia recorded another COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the country to four.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula during the daily COVID-19 update said the deceased was being managed at a private hospital in Walvis Bay.

The minister further stated that Namibia has 97 new cases of which 90 are from Walvis Bay, three from Swakopmund, two from Engela, one from Outapi and one from Katima Mulilo.

The youngest confirmed case is three years old and the oldest, 66.

Shangula said the cases from Engela are of a nine-year-old child and 42-year-old adult, both contacts of the confirmed case in the same district.

Shangula also announced that of the total cases, 13 people are extremely sick, either in a high care unit or intensive care unit. He said they need oxygen support.

