Namibia recorded four COVID-19 related deaths and 311 new confirmed cases yesterday bringing the total deaths in the country to 46 and confirmed cases to 5 538.

Health and Social Services Deputy Minister Esther Muinjangue during the national COVID-19 update said 171 of the new cases are from Windhoek, 67 from Walvis Bay, 19 from Swakopmund, six from Keetmanshoop, two each from Okahandja, Mariental and Oshikuku, four each from Oshakati, Tsumeb and Grootfontein, nine each from Onandjokwe and Engela, five from Rundu and one each from Omuthiya, Eenhana, Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Rehoboth, Gobabis and Katima Mulilo.

Muinjangue said of the new cases 165 are females and 146 are male and the youngest one is three weeks while the oldest is 95 years.

She said of the four deaths one is from Eenhana district, one from Swakopmund and two from Walvis Bay.

Muinjangue further noted that Namibia registered three new recoveries from Katima Mulilo, and that of the active cases, four are in critical condition and 11 people in severe conditions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency