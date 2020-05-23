Namibia records 20th COVID-19 case

A 35 year old Namibian man who recently arrived in the country from South Africa, has become the latest person to test positive for Corona virus in the country.

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced this on Saturday, when he was providing updates to the Corona virus situation.

Shangula said the man was tested on day 12 in quarantine, just two days when he was due to be released. He is not showing any symptom and his condition is satisfactory.

He has become case number 20, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 20, six active cases, 14 recoveries and death recorded yet.

Government is targeting to test at least 100 000 samples for the duration of the State of Emergency which will end in September 2020. And so far, 2847 samples have been tested including 78 that was tested on Friday.

A total number of 1476 people have been quarantined and 942 are discharged while 534 remains in quarantine facilities.

Shangula cautioned people in quarantine to strictly compile with quarantine guidelines, and members of the public should also refrain from visiting quarantine facilities.

‘This is where the great risk of the virus transmission is, anybody who visits someone in the quarantine facility will also be quarantined,’ said Shangula.

He added that preventing the virus is cheaper than cure. Therefore, members of the public should avoid going to quarantine facilities to prevent community transmission, because it will be impossible to control.

