Namibia records 309 new cases, 10 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Friday recorded 309 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths bringing total deaths in the country to 3 814.

In the daily update issued Saturday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 2 015 results and represented a 15.3 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 146 females and 163 males aged between one and 110 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 74, followed by Otjozondjupa with 29, Oshikoto 29, Oshana 28, llKaras 22, Omusati 21, Omaheke 19, Erongo 17, Hardap 14, Ohangwena 14, Kavango West nine while Kavango East and Kunene recorded eight cases each.

Among the confirmed cases are 21 learners, nine teachers, four students and 13 healthcare workers.

A total of six cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 50 are fully vaccinated while 243 or 78.6 per cent of the new cases are not vaccinated.

Shangula further reported that 335 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 142 111.

The number of active cases on Friday increased to 10 255 of which 346 were hospitalised and 35 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Six of the hospitalized cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 33 are fully vaccinated, while one case in ICU is fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 13 January 2022, 410 345 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 108 552 had received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A total of 2 741 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 241 543 having received two doses, 350 095 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 23.8 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 9 962 people have received vaccine booster dose.

Shangula noted that over the past five days, 90 Covid-19 deaths were recorded and none of them was vaccinated.

'This underscores that vaccination against Covid-19 remains one of the best interventions to protect oneself, loved ones and community from worse outcomes of Covid-19 infections. The decision to vaccinate remains voluntary but should be taken considering the benefits illustrated by current evidence,' said Shangula.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency