Namibia records 42 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the second highest number in a single day since the first case was reported in March 2020: Dr Kalumbi Shangula

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, today reported that Namibia has recorded 42 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the second highest number in a single day since the first case was reported in March 2020.

During an update at the COVID-19 information centre in the capital, Shangula said one case is from Windhoek in the Khomas Region, while the rest of the cases are from Walvis Bay in Erongo. Of the total number of new cases, 26 are females and 16 males ranging between two months and 56-years-old.

The health minister said 20 of the 42 positive cases were established contacts, while 24 displayed COVID-19 symptoms during specimen collection.

He said case number 24 has recovered and has been discharged from the health facility.

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Namibia now stands at 335. No deaths have been recorded so far and 25 positive cases have recovered.

So far, 10 253 total samples have been tested, while 1 076 active contacts have been established and are being monitored.

Source: Namibia Press Agency