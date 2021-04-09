Namibia records decline in 2020 cattle marketing

Namibia in 2020 marketed 247 883 cattle, compared to 467 418 in 2019, a decline of 47 per cent due to the effects of drought.

This was revealed by the Meat Board of Namibia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Desmond Cloete, at a seminar for the Northern Communal (NCA) at Ondangwa in the Oshana region on Friday.

He said with regards to the formal market in the NCA, 6 586 cattle were slaughtered between 2018 and 2020, while 6 118 cattle were auctioned in the same period plus 3 602 cattle through the mobile slaughter unit (MSU).

According to him, NCA meat producers are at the same time faced with a lack of viable market and poor viability of abattoirs leading to uncompetitive price.

'The outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has also led to the disruption in marketing activity, low off-take rate resulting in low cash flow and slow turn-over,' Cloete highlighted.

However, the Directorate of Veterinary Service (DVS) statistics, he noted has it that in 2019, 1.6 million cattle population was recorded in the NCA, a population believed to have declined between 30 and 40 per cent due to eminent drought particularly in 2019.

Speaking at the same event, Oshana regional governor, Elia Irimari said the livestock sector's performance has been significantly affected by low and variable annual rainfall, poor agronomic conditions, inadequate animal husbandry practices, and significant market restrictions mainly due to FMD.

'The outbreak of FMD is a challenge as it remains a trade barrier that requires critical thinking and cooperation by all,' Irimari noted.

He went on to say that despite the shortcomings and the continuous concerted efforts and support to the local farmers, the NCA livestock industry still presents great potential for livestock production and value addition.

Moreover, Irimari said there is a need to explore potential markets that can accept the beef imported from NCA specifically in Africa and the Middle East.

Namibia exports about 85 per cent of its agricultural produce, especially beef, to the European countries and elsewhere.

