Namibia records new positive COVID-19 case

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shnagula on Saturday announced a new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to to 32 in Namibia.

Contacted for comment Shangula said case 32 is that of a woman working at the prison in Walvis Bay and that her condition is satisfactory.

“Case number 32 has no travel history and an investigation is underway to determine the source of infection,” Shangula said.

According to Shangula, the woman was seen and swiped by a private doctor on Thursday and the result came back positive However, Shangula said the woman has no history of coming in contact with any other confirmed cases.

Namibia so far confirmed 32 cases, with 17 recoveries and 15 active cases. Namibia still has no deaths related to COVID-19.

A total of 5 682 samples were tested so far, with 713 people in quarantine facilities countrywide.

Source: Namibia Press Agency