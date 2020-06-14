Namibia records new positive COVID-19 caseNTA League kicks off with exciting clashes

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) League kicked off in the capital on Friday, with matches held at three different courts over the weekend.

The league which saw games played at Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), the Central Tennis in Olympia and the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) was the first sports activities since the state of emergency was called in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The games that were played over the weekend saw encounters between the different age groups competing for top honours.

The Under-10 (u10) boys’ categories saw Johan Theron crowned champion after scoring more points than the other six players that were placed in group one and two of their round robin while in the girl’s category Emma Brinkmann was crowned champion.

In the U12 category Israel Dowie was crowned champion after beating Abraham Alemu and Samuel Nel in the quarter and semi-finals of the competition to book himself a spot in the final where he beat Ruben Yssel (6-2, 6-3).

In the girls U12 category Hayley Kidd beat Joanivia Bezudenhout (6-3, 6-4) after both players had tough matches in the quarterfinals and semi’s.

The boys U14 category was won by Oliver Leicher who beat Adam Diggle (6-1, 5-7, 13- 11) to reach the final Leicher beat Juan Kuhn in the semi’s (4-6, 6-3, 10-4) while Diggle beat Stephan Koen (6-2, 6-1).

While in the girls U14 category Dominique Theron Beat Sytisha Goagoses in the final to be crowned champion. Theron and Goagoses came out top of their round robin groups and met runner up of each group.

Theron beat Odycia Karaerua in the semi-final while Goagoses beat Karla Terblanche to reach the final where she lost (7-5,6-3) to Theron.

The boys U16 category went to Daniel Jauss who beat George Louw (6-4, 3-6, 11-9) in the final.

To reach the final Jauss beat Dian Calitz 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (9-7) while Louw beat Daneel van der Walt (6-3, 6-2) in the semis.

In the girls U16 category Raica Coelho was crowned champion after winning all her matches by far in the round robin play. Larushka Kruger finished second.

The girls U18 category saw Taimi Nashiku crowned champion after beating Lisa Yssel (6-2, 3-6, 10-6) in final

The U18 boy’s category was also played in a round robin and saw Lorenzo Danster finishing first while Christiaan van der Merwe and Dylan Izaaks came second and third respectively.

Source: Namibia Press Agency