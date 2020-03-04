Namibia: Risksensitive Budget Review

UNDRR has partnered with the European Union, African Union and African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States to deliver a programme to build African countries' capacity in risksensitive investment planning and DRR mainstreaming under the programme Building Disaster Resilience to Natural Hazards in SubSaharan African Regions, Countries and Communities.

This report is part of this effort. It provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Namibia and highlights the level of DRR mainstreaming in the country's national budget. This is done through a risksensitive budget review analysis that uses the Organisation for Cooperation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for and/or invested in DRR and DRR mainstreaming.

Key findings

Disaster risk management is not explicitly and comprehensively recorded in projects, functions or administrative activities of the national budget. Therefore, there is very limited mainstreaming of disaster risk management (DRM) in the national budget or the budget process. Nevertheless, using the OECD DAC DRR policy marker, 18 projects, functions or administrative activities related to DRR are found in eight ministries, departments or agencies of the central government during the fiscal year cycles, between 2014/15 and 2018/19.

In the fiveyear fiscal period, between 2014/15 and 2018/19, budget allocations to projects and activities related to DRR the DRR investment average $188.5 million per year. This is equivalent to 3.8% of the national budget (an average of $4.9 billion each year) for the fiscal years considered.

Budget allocations directly targeting DRR activities the principal investment budget represent a very small portion of the estimated DRR investment. The budget for principal investment amounts to $33.9 million per year, which comprises 18% of the total DRR investment budget. This is equivalent to 0.7% of the national budget for the five fiscal years considered.

In contrast, the budget allocation for activities targeting DRR implicitly the significant investment budget represents the bulk of the total DRR investment budget and the national budget. These allocations average $154.6 million per year or 82% of total DRR investment budget. This translates into 3.2% of the national budget for the five budget cycle years.

The DRR investment budget is concentrated in a few institutions. Two institutions are responsible for close to 92% of the principal category of the DRR investment. Similarly, three institutions (out of seven) represent close to 82% of the budget allocation for significant investment.

The DRR investment budget partially addresses the DRM cycle. There is a focus on a few risk categories in terms of the DRM cycle. Out of the four risk categories, principal investment contributes the highest portion to preparedness (53.4% of total) and mitigation/prevention (46.4% of total). Similarly, almost all the allocation for the significant investment budget (98.3% of total) is for mitigation/prevention.

Thus, for the fiscal years between 2014/15 and 2018/19, budget allocations for DRR pay more attention to predisaster than postdisaster activities

Source: UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction