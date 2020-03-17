Namibia sees suspension of sporting action amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service in line with the directive of the Head of State on Saturday that no large public gatherings should be held during the next 30 days suspended all sport activities.

This announcement came considering the directive by President Hage Geingob after the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 also known as the Coronavirus in Namibia and the declaration by the World Health Organisation of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

A statement issued by the line Minister on Tuesday said, to give effect to the measures above, the Ministry henceforth suspend all sport activities and gatherings including International participation and temporary closure of all ministerial sport stadiums and youth hostels for a period of 30 days.

The suspension includes Bookings at all Youth Hostels, Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centres and Training at all Youth Skills Training Centres and Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centres for a period of 30 days.

Meanwhile, Netball Namibia announced that all netball activities including the annual The Namibian Newspaper Cup, Youth Games, regional leagues including social leagues and all international participation, including hosting of the Pent Netball Series.

The biggest youth tournament in Namibia, The Namibian Newspaper Cup that slated for Oshakati during the 10-13 April Easter Weekend has also been cancelled.

A statement seen by Nampa said as contribution to eliminate the virus, the sponsors, partners and organisers of the competition have agreed to cancel the competition in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions have confirmed that the fight of Harry Simon Junior vs Jabulani Mackensie, that was scheduled to take place in South Africa, Johannesburg this Saturday has indefinitely been postponed following confirmation of the COVID-19 virus.

Harry Junior was going to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan Africa and International Boxing Federation (IBF) International Junior Welterweight title.

The boxing stable said they have also taken cognisance of the ban of public gatherings by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We will in due course inform the public once we have agreed on a new date for the fight and the WBA and IBF sanctioning bodies are in supportive of our decision,” the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency