Namibia takes lead in climate solutions regionally: Shifeta

Namibia continues to play a leading role in the Great Green Wall (GGW) initiative in the southern Africa region aimed at bringing solutions to climate change and sustainable management of the environment, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta has said.

GGW is an African-led movement aimed at finding solutions to climate change threats regionally and globally.

Speaking at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Commonwealth virtual event on Thursday under the theme ‘Accelerating action around land for enhanced climate action’, Shifeta said Namibia continues to develop the framework to combat desertification and land degradation neutrality as per the UNCCD guidelines.

Giving an overview of Namibia’s perspective on climate change and drought, Shifeta said the government continues to develop an enabling policy framework and implements various policies such as the National Climate Change Policy of 2011; the National Climate Change Strategies and Action Plan for 2013 to 2020 and the Third National Action Programme to Combat Desertification.

“Namibia believes in the synergistic implementation of the Rio Conventions to leverage efforts towards carbon storage in the soil, increasing soil productivity, enhancing land cover, ensuring biodiversity conservation and improved resilience to climate change and drought events,” he said.

Shifeta noted that Namibia has also undertaken field-based land degradation assessments in its most vulnerable regions as per the Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets, noting that the valuation will strengthen the national capacity to make informed decisions on what action needs to be taken in combating land degradation and drought in a changing climate.

On a regional level, Shifeta indicated that the country has partnered up with the African Union, UNCCD and other partners at the first ever African Drought Conference held in August 2016 in Windhoek, which resulted in the adoption of the Windhoek Declaration for Enhancing Resilience to Drought in Africa and a Strategic Framework for a Drought Resilient and Prepared Africa (DRAPA).

“Namibia is currently revising its drought policy to align it with the DRAPA strategic framework and is also engaged in a pilot project to enhance its drought and climate change early warning system,” he concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency