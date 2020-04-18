Namibia to kick-start countrywide COVID-19 mass testing next week

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will commence with the mass targeting testing of the coronavirus pandemic next week, its line Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

Giving an update on COVID-19 related matters here at the COVID-19 communication centre on Saturday, without mentioning the exact date Shangula said the exercise targets to test a total of 22 000 people countrywide, in effort to combat the virus and flatten the curve of cases.

He noted the test practice will kick-off with health workers, fishing and mining sectors as well as media practitioners, before it extends to community level through community health workers.

The minister explained that due to limited resources, the exercise will target people that are identified as hotspots by definition of respiratory ailments, possible exposure to COVID-19 confirmed cases or any COVID-19 symptoms.

“The test is very simple and harmless; the public should not fear anything” he assured.

Namibia received two donations of 20 000 COVID-19 testing kits by the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma as well as 1000 by the Chinese embassy.

Thus far, the country has 16 COVID-19 cases with a total of 10 active cases and six recoveries with no reported death, with a total of 121 people in quarantine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency