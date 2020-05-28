Namibia to move to stage three of State of Emergency

All 14 Regions with the exception of Walvis Bay Local Authority area will transit to stage three of the lockdown on Monday for a period 28 days, President Hage Geingob has announced.

Informing the public here on Thursday, Geingob said the Walvis Bay Local Authority area will revert back to stage one of the lockdown with immediate effect for a period of seven days until midnight 08 June 2020.

The rule was necessitated by cases 21 and 22 who have been in conduct with more than 100 known persons and the extent of secondary contacts remains unknown.

“This strict but necessary restriction on the movement of people is needed to ascertain the extent of possible spread of the disease,” said Geingob. He noted that the seven days will also enable the Public Health Sector to identify, trace and test those who have come into contact with the two confirmed cases.

Detailing the modalities for Walvis Bay Local Authority, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Dr Kalumbi Shangula said restrictive measures instituted for stage one of lockdown as per Proclamation No 9 of State of Emergency for COVID-19 will apply to the Walvis Bay Authority Area.

Measurements include among others closure of schools and higher education institutions; prohibition of public gatherings of more than 10 people, whilst travellers and movement of people should have permits.

Further includes restriction on movement of persons only essential workers allowed as well as prohibition of sale of alcohol and closure of certain business amongst others, excluding critical services.

“I wish to emphasise that these measures are being implemented to prevent the possible

further spread of CIVD-19 in the Walvis Bay Local Authority Area and beyond. The

approach is consistent with the National COVID-19 Exit Strategy, which provides for

localized responses to contain and suppress the spread of COCID-19 in our country,” said Shangula.

He emphasised that experience has shown that more cases are recorded after the easing of restrictions as

people celebrate the new-found freedom; hence Namibians must guard against such temptation as it

can easily erode the achievements were have scored.

Namibia has 22 COVID-19confirmed cases, 14 recoveries and eight active cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency