Namibia to observe 7-hour curfew as second wave infections escalate

A countrywide curfew between 21h00 and 04h00 will take effect on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 at 23h59 until 13 January 2021 as Government introduces more stringent measures to curb COVID-19 infections.

Speaking during the COVID-19 briefing and amendments to COVID-19 measures to address the second wave on Wednesday, Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula also added that public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people per event while sale of alcohol and trading hours for on-site consumption has been restricted to between 09h00 and 20h00 from Mondays to Saturdays only.

“Organisers or hosts of public gatherings shall keep registers of attendance, recording names and contact numbers. The organisers must ensure that attendees sanitise their hands, wear masks properly and maintain distance of not less than 1.5 metres,” he said.

Meanwhile, all businesses including informal markets are required to ensure that all their patrons or persons present in their premises sanitise their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers or alternatively wash their hands with soap and water.

The health minister further announced changes made to standard operating procedures and policies dealing with various matters related to COVID-19, including the period within which human remains of persons whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 is revised from 72 hours to seven days.

Shangula said the adjustment is to ensure that families are able to mourn and give their loved ones dignified burials which must however be conducted in line with strict requirements for effective infection control and prevention to reduce risk of infection.

The period of validity for negative COVID-19 test results required for non-Namibian travellers has also been extended to seven days.

Speaking at the same occasion, Minister of Justice Yvonne Dausab urged public members to comply with set regulations to avoid penalties.

“Make sure that you comply with the regulations and if you don’t you will be arrested. Once you are arrested you will not get a spot fine and there are only two options available. The first option will allow you to pay bail so that you can be released temporarily and return to court later. The other option is to admit guilt in order to get an admission of guilt fine,” Dausab explained.

Maximum penalty under the Public and Environmental Health Act is N.dollar 100 000 or 10 years imprisonment.

Namibia recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 confirmed cases of 585 on Monday, 21 December 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency