Namibia unveils its synthetic fuels strategy

Namibia now has a synthetic fuels strategy, built on the country’s development, climate, its renewable energy potential and opportunities to green hydrogen offtakes in the local and international markets.

The strategy was signed off on Friday by Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo in the presence of President Hage Geingob at State House.

Speaking at the launch, Alweendo said the strategy takes into consideration Namibia’s development goals as expressed through the Harambee Prosperity Plan II “to enhance service delivery, contribute to economic recovery and engender inclusive growth” – that is to make green hydrogen a constituent enabler of Namibia’s development goals.

Some of the key objectives in the strategy are to establish an effective operational structure, develop a strong and embedded network of partners, and create shared prosperity for Namibians.

The strategy will ensure establishing an appropriate and fit-for-purpose structure to help develop the green hydrogen industry.

The envisaged structure will be responsible for planning, procuring, and monitoring future green hydrogen projects developed on State-owned land.

“The strategy will further ensure planning and developing an ownership and governance model and shared ecosystem for Common User Infrastructure to lower development costs and risks,” explained Alweendo.

Crafting and enacting the Synthetic Fuels Act as a comprehensive regulatory framework to create an enabling environment, are among activities required to achieve the strategy objective, he noted.

Alweendo indicated that the world-class solar and wind resources, vast open spaces, and long coastline make Namibia the ideal destination for future green hydrogen development.

These conditions, he said, give reason for Namibia to be able to produce green hydrogen at highly competitive costs.

However, he said, Namibia is looking to produce more than green hydrogen, it aims to export green ammonia, e-methanol, synthetic kerosene and hot-briquetted iron, where the final ambition is to manufacture more complex products, such as green zinc and steel.

As part of Namibia’s long term strategy, there is an aspiration to develop three hydrogen valleys; in the southern region of ||Kharas, the central region including Walvis Bay port and the capital Windhoek, and the northern region of Kunene.

Key to the strategy will be the creation and utilisation of molecules for local industrial objectives and for decarbonisation of industrial sectors.

Namibia also aspires to establish an integrated, thriving green ecosystem across southern Africa, by creating synergies in shared infrastructure and manufacturing with South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Angola.

Green hydrogen is seen to play a pivotal role in regional energy security by Namibia supplying molecules and electrons to its neighbours.

The strategy also takes cognisance that Namibia is well-placed to serve markets in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and other parts of the world.

