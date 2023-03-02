Namibia-Venezuela senior officials meeting opens

The vice minister and chair of senior officials of the Venezuelan delegation, Yuri Pimental, said the inaugural sessions are a valuable opportunity to ensure Namibia and Venezuela create the right strategies and mutual benefit for both countries.

Pimental said this during his opening remarks at the inaugural session for senior officials meeting of the Namibia-Venezuela Joint Commission of Cooperation in the capital on Thursday.

The senior officials’ meeting is set to discuss areas of cooperation in mines and energy, housing and urban development and agriculture, as well as food security. These potential areas of cooperation are additions to the existing cooperation in education and cultural matters which will be reviewed during the session.

The Venezuelan delegation’s chair said that the senior officials’ meeting creates opportunities to strengthen the relations between both countries.

Speaking at the same event, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Penda Naanda said the inaugural session marks the beginning of an action where discussions guided by mutually beneficial results will take place.

“These discussions are driven by outcomes that will have an impact on the lives of the people that our two governments serve, and for the future generations to follow. Our agreements and memoranda of understanding should therefore be specific to each party’s interest and should spell out activities that are technical, attainable and effective,” he said.

The inaugural session is taking place between Thursday and Friday in the capital.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency