Namibia will as of next week kick-start a countrywide COVID-19 mass testing exercise, in an effort to combat the virus and flatten the curve of cases, Health and Social Services Minister, Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

While giving an update on COVID-19 related matters here today, Shangula who did not divulge on its exact commencement date, said the exercise, for now, will target a total of 200 000 people countrywide.

He said the testing will start with health workers, fishing and mining sectors as well as media practitioners before it is rolled out to community level through community health workers.

The minister explained that due to limited resources, the exercise will also target people that are identified as hotspots by definition of respiratory ailments, possible exposure to COVID-19 confirmed cases or any COVID-19 symptoms.

Namibia received two donations of 20 000 COVID-19 testing kits from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma as well as 1000 by the Chinese embassy.

Source: Namibia Press Agency