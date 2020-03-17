Namibia withdraws from 2020 CHAN Finals

The Brave Warriors has withdrawn from the 2020 African Nations Championship( CHAN) Finals to be held in Cameroon next month due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Acting Secretary General of the Namibia Football Association Franco Cosmos reveals that the FA took the decision to withdraw form the CHAN Finals in wake of various directives.

” Following the directives by the head of state Dr. Hage Geingob, the Minister of Sports Erastus Uutoni as well as FIFA lately, the NFA informs all stakeholders unequivocally that the Brave Warriors will not participate in any Competition including the CHAN Finals 2020 in Cameroon”, Cosmos states.

On Friday, CAF informed member Associations of the Postponement of CAF matches and Match Commissioners workshop due to the situation of COVID-19.

CAF added that concerning the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) scheduled in Cameroon from 4th to 25th April, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee, a decision will be taken after the inspection visit.

” We have enough evidence and advise to arrive at our decision to withdraw from the CHAN Finals and suspending all football activities under our jurisdiction. Going forward, we shall continue to liaise with let stakeholders in assessing the situation”, Cosmos explains.

The annual The Namibian Newspaper Cup set for the Easter weekend in April is also cancelled, in line with various directives on coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)