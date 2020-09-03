Namibia yesterday received a grant of approximately 50 million from the government of Japan for medical equipment

Namibia yesterday received a grant of approximately N.dollars 50 million from the government of Japan for medical equipment support under the economic and social development programme of the Japanese government.

Speaking in Windhoek during the exchange of notes of the grant with Hideaki Harada, Japan’s Ambassador to Namibia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, welcomed the grant.

She said the much-needed financial assistance will give Namibia’s health system an enormous boost, adding that the grant will enable the government to purchase equipment such as ambulances, portable ultrasound scanners, central monitors, defibrillators, syringe pumps and electro cardiographs.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the donation will go a long way towards strengthening the country’s health system by providing the highest quality of care and empowering communities during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All equipment received will be distributed to public hospitals and health care centres across the country by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, she stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency