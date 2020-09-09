Namibia yesterday recorded new COVID-19 positive cases

Namibia yesterday recorded 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and 175 new recoveries, Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

Shangula during the daily COVID-19 update said of the new cases, 65 are males while 53 are female, with the youngest patient being a four-month-old baby and the oldest 88 years.

The number of results reported today is low compared to usual tests recorded recently, due to a technical challenge experienced, he said, adding that the remaining results from yesterday will be added to the number of cases to be announced today.

Out of the new cases, 81 were reported in Windhoek, eight in Rehoboth, six in Swakopmund, three each in Oshakati and Rundu, two each in Omuthiya, Oshikuku, Omaruru and Mariental, while Keetmanshoop, Luderitz, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Eenhana, Engela, Tsumeb, Usakos and Opuwo each recorded one case.

Namibia now has a total of 8 928 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 4 856 are active cases and 91 deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency