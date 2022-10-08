Namibia, Zambia sign MoU to establish oil products project

Namibia and Zambia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Facilitating Private Sector-Led Development and Implementation of an Oil Products and Natural Gas Pipeline Project (NAZOP).

The project aims to build an oil and gas pipeline from the port of Walvis Bay to Zambia and if executed as planned, it has the potential to unblock economic potential not only for Namibia and Zambia, but for the SADC region as a whole.

Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, at the signing during the closing of the 10th Session of the Namibia-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in Swakopmund on Thursday, noted that the project will be a great example of regional cooperation as envisaged by the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan.

He explained that although the biggest challenge Africa faces is access to energy – where more than 600 million Africans do not have access to energy, leading to energy poverty – gas will become the most important source of energy on the continent.

“Having a gas pipeline to transport the gas more efficiently will be critical, therefore this plan calls for more collaboration and less competition among the member countries,” he noted.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that the success of the two countries’ cooperation should not be judged on the number of agreements signed so far, but on their implementation and impact on the livelihoods of the people.

“I therefore urge our senior officials, in conjunction with the private sector, to ensure implementation of this important agreement without delay,” Nandi-Ndaitwah urged.

Zambian Minister of Mines and Energy, Peter Kapala emphasised the importance of petroleum and gas to drive the engines of growth and development through the crucial role it plays in the production of transportation, goods and services.

“In developing the project to take it to bankability, the promoters will be conducting technical and economic feasibility studies. The NAZOP pipeline system, once completed, is envisioned to supply 100 000 to 120 000 barrels of refined petroleum products per day to Namibia and Zambia, but also targets supply to other SADC countries,” Kapala noted.

