Namibian citizen dies of COVID-19 in UK

A Namibian citizen who is also a permanent resident in the United Kingdom (UK), died of Corona virus on Saturday morning at a local hospital in that country.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, announced this on Monday at the COVID-19 Communication Center, where she appeared on the discussion African Government’s response to COVID-19 and imaging issues. While also commemorating 57th anniversary of African Union (AU), which is celebrated annually on 25 May.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said, the Namibian High Commission in the UK, confirmed to her that the deceased is indeed a Namibian citizen who was staying in the UK as a permanent resident with her family where she was also employed.

She said the family of the deceased did not report anything to the Namibian High Commission, but the High Commission only found out upon its own investigations.

“Our High Commissioner was called yesterday by a journalist from Namibia, and at that point she had no information. But she later informed us that it is true, it is a Namibian who is a permanent resident in the UK,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS) in collaboration the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are happy to report that, so far there is no refugee center in Africa that have reported any case of Novel Corona virus. And this is due to early preventive measures that were applied by the AU and ACSS.

“The African Union developed some sensitizing programs to educate refugees on how to protect themselves, and this include educating them on how to comply with regulations of local countries where they are hosted. And this has worked because we have not yet received an report of COVID-19 in a refugee center,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She further added that the AU is also working with Madagascar to test the COVID Organics product produced in Madagascar, which is said to prevent and cure Corona virus. But the world Health Organisation is warning countries not to use it yet because it is not approved.

Various African countries have ordered the organics to treat their people and these countries include Ghana, Rwanda and many others.

