The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Tuesday announced the death of a Namibian citizen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The ministry in a statement said the deceased has been identified as Talamondjila Moongo, who died on Monday.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

“Once all relevant information has been obtained the mission will facilitate the acquiring of the relevant documents such as death certificates, as well as the repatriation of the remains to Namibia depending on the outcome of the autopsy. The ministry expresses it heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency