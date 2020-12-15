Namibian diplomat’s wife accused of murdering children in Ethiopia appears in court

The wife of a Namibian trade attaché in Ethiopia accused of killing her two children, appeared in an Ethiopian court on Monday.

The suspect, whose name has not been revealed to Nampa, allegedly killed her two young children and attempted to kill a third child on Saturday at the Namibian Embassy and Permanent Mission to the African Union in Ethiopia.

Responding to media queries on Monday, Namibia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emilia Mkusa confirmed that the suspect is in good health and is currently under police custody in the Addis Ababa police cells.

“The suspect has been discharged from the hospital and according to the Federal Police, she appeared in court but the case has been postponed. We do not know on what charges she appeared yet because we are still waiting for the report from the police,” she said.

Mkusa further confirmed that the surviving child is in a stable condition and under close supervision.

“The embassy continues to provide the necessary support to the husband and the surviving son. Furthermore, the internal security measures are in place to ensure the safety of the family,” she assured.

The ambassador, however, stated that she does not have any information on what triggered the alleged attack but assured that the embassy will provide all the necessary support required by the grieving family, including the acquiring of relevant documents such as death certificates and the repatriation of the two children’s remains to Namibia.

“I am not in a position to say what triggered her actions. I and the entire staff of the mission are shocked by this unfortunate incident. We can only extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” said Mkusa.

Source: Namibia Press Agency