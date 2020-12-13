Namibian diplomat’s wife allegedly kills children

The wife of a Namibian diplomat attached at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Namibia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is alleged to have murdered two of her children on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, late on Sunday, the accused allegedly killed her two young children and attempted to kill a third child.

The third child is reported to have been rescued and is currently hospitalised.

“The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation regrets to inform the nation of the sad and unfortunate incident. The ministry expresses its condolences to the grieving family and asks the nation to respect their privacy as they absorb the sad and shocking news,” the statement reads.

The identities of persons involved in the incident have not been revealed to Nampa.

Source: Namibia Press Agency