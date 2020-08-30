The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Namibian man, the youngest person to succumb to the deadly virus in the country since its outbreak.

This information is contained in health minister, DrKalumbiShangula’s daily national update on COVID-19 which continues to engulf the country, with Windhoek, Namibia’s capital now the virus’ epicentre.

His deputy, UtjiuaMiunjangue confirmed that the 25-year-old is the youngest Namibian to die from the virus.

A 25-year-old male, with no known comorbidities, presented himself to a local health facility with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on the 16th of August 2020. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on the 16th of August 2020.

His condition deteriorated and he passed away on the 23rd of August 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency