Namibian para athletes competing in the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco banged in 10 medals on the opening day of the championships on Thursday.

The 2022 Sixth International Para Athletics Meeting is underway in the city of Marrakech, with over 41 countries competing for top honours from 15 to 17 September 2022 at the Marrakech Grand Stadium.

On the opening day of the championships, the Namibian team raked in 10 medals – four gold, one silver and five bronze.

The gold was won by Ananias Shikongo in the T11, 100 metres (m), Johannes Nambala in the T13 100m, Lahja Ipinge in the T12 women 100m and Roodley Gowaseb in the T54 men’s 1500m wheelchair race.

Bradley Murere won the only silver for Namibia in the T46 100m sprint.

Meanwhile, T11 female sprinter Lahja Ishitile, T37 male sprinter Petrus Karuli, T54 wheelchair racer Nico Kharuxab, F44 long jumper Denzel Namene, and F12 long jumper Michael Muyenga all won bronze medals.

