The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region yesterday arrested a 34-year-old woman from Ombalayamumbwenge village on charges of attempted murder and concealment of birth.

Confirming the incident to Nampa, commander of NamPol in the region, Commissioner Armas Shivute, said the alleged attempted murder and concealment of birth occurred at around 05h00 near Ekondo location in the Oshigambo area.

According to Shivute, a new-born baby girl was found dumped alive and naked in the bush of a palm tree by a passer-by, who alerted elderly women and they took the baby to the Oshigambo clinic.

The community members, Shivute said, followed blood drops from the scene to one of the nearby houses and called in the police, who found two women, including the suspect, inside the house.

“Suspect admitted to the crime, alleging that the father of the baby has denied the pregnancy,” stated the Oshikoto NamPol commander, adding that the suspected mother and the baby are admitted for treatment at the Onandjokwe hospital and are in a stable condition.

The infant, Shivute said, is of 2.3kg and is in a healthy condition. Shivute also reported that a 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at the Omuntele village area for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl child on Thursday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency