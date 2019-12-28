The Namibian Police Force has appealed to the members of the public to assist it with information regarding two separate shootings and two hits and run incidents, in which three people were killed.

The one incident involves a 28-year-old man who died after he was allegedly shot with a firearm on Christmas day at Okarundu Street, in Windhoek's Wanaheda residential area.

A crime report of the NamPol issued here yesterday said the incident occurred around 23h00.

It is alleged that the deceased was shot at close range by the suspect and he died upon arrival at the Katutura Intermediate State Hospital, the report said.

The deceased has been identified as Elvis Eiseb and his next of kin have been informed. The motive behind the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made yet.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY