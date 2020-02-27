Namibian Police Force in the Omusati Region have reported the death of a 13-month-old toddler

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Omusati Region have reported the death of a 13-month-old toddler, who allegedly drowned in a bucket of a traditionally brewed beverage (oshikundu) at Okathakanguti village in the Onesi Constituency on Tuesday.

Inspector Linekela Shikongo of the NamPol's Community Affairs office in the region confirmed the drowning yesterday and at the same time identified the child as Mateus Tomas.

According to Shiikongo, the deceased child was left in the homestead with another child of two years at 13h00 while the guardian went to a nearby shebeen.

The body of the deceased, Shikongo said, was only discovered by the nephews who came home from school and then reported the incident to the guardian.

The next of kin have been informed and the Onesi Police have opened an inquest docket in connection with the incident.

Source: Namibia Press Agency