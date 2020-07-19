Namibian Police Force is underfunded and undercapitalised from a human resources perspective Auditor General has said

The Namibian Police Force is underfunded and undercapitalised from a human resources perspective, Auditor General (AG), Junias Kandjeke has said.

According to his office, the police is confronted by a myriad of challenges, which significantly hampers it in executing its mandate effectively.

Kandjeke found that the majority of police stations in Namibia do not have enough equipment such as firearms, ammunition, bullet proof vests, road block reflectors and flashlights, which significantly affects effective policing.

In some instances, criminals are more armed than police officers, the AG says.

He reveals this in a dossier titled Performance Audit Report of Auditor General on Crime Prevention for the financial years 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The document was submitted to the National Assembly for scrutiny last month.

It is a value for money audit carried out to assess the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to prevent crime and preserve Namibia’s internal security

Source: Namibia Press Agency