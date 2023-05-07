A 29-year-old farmworker died on Saturday morning after he was accidentally shot by his employer during an alleged hunting spree on Farm Choiganab no. 262 in the Grootfontein district.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs, Inspector Maureen Mbeha today told Nampa that the incident occurred at 00h30 and the deceased has been identified by his relatives as Jacob Kache.

It is alleged the suspect and his seven workers including Kache were on a hunting mission of some kudu animals which allegedly feed on his crops of maize and beans inside his farm, when Kache was hit once in the back and died.

“Kache and his colleague reportedly jumped from the back of the vehicle in order to slit the throat of a kudu, while the employer was still continuing to shoot at the same animal, and in the process accidentally shot him to death,' Mbeha said.

The 38-year-old male suspect has been arrested on a culpable homicide charge and is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency