Namibian Police Force recorded two cases of murder and four suicide incidents

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) recorded two cases of murder and four suicide incidents across the country over the weekend.

According to the weekend crime report availed to Nampa today, a 68-year-old man died on Sunday after he was allegedly stabbed with a spear at Farm New Haribes in Mariental around 19h00 on Friday.

“It is alleged that the suspect threw a spear at the deceased after a quarrel over alcohol, killing him instantly,” the report said.

The suspect was arrested. The deceased’s next of kin are yet to be informed of his death.

At Tsumeb between midnight and 01h00 on Saturday, 21-year-old, Rejoice Shoveleka, was killed by unknown man. It is alleged that two women were on their way home when an unknown man started chasing them, grabbed one of them and stabbed her in the neck with an unknown object. She was taken to hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Shoveleka’s next of kin were informed of her death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency