Namibian Ports Authority donates an ablution facility worth N.dollars 100 000 to the community of Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay

Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) donated an ablution facility worth N.dollars 100 000 to the community of Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay, after having donated 20 mobile toilets for use by the Twaloloka residents during the lockdown period.

Additionally Namport will avail N.dollars 1 million for the provision of oxygen to health care facilities at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

At the unveiling ceremony of the ablution facilities yesterday, Namport’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Kavin Harry said that through discussions with the Office of the Erongo Region Governor, the Health Ministry, Municipality of Walvis Bay and the Erongo Community Care Initiative, Namport has identified the urgent need to avail oxygen to supply the beds which have been mobilised for the hospitalisation and care of critical COVID-19 patients.

“We pleaded with the trustees of the Namport Social Investment Fund to help and we are pleased to report that we have secured N.dollars 1 million for disbursement towards the supply and fitment of oxygen and other urgent medical requirements to the COVID-19 facilities,” Harry said.

Erongo Governor Andre Neville-Itope noted that the consistent and reliable supply of oxygen at the health facilities are crucial, not only for COVID-19-related cases, but other critical conditions the hospitals cater for.

Source: Namibia Press Agency