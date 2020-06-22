Namibian Ports Authority handled a total of 5 561 999 tonnes during the 2019/20 financial year

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) handled a total of 5 561 999 tonnes during the 2019/20 financial year through equal contribution from the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz, as well as the four corridors.

Of this figure, one million tonnes were handled through the Trans-Kalahari, Trans-Oranje, Trans-Kunene as well as the Ndola-Lubumbashi development corridors.

A press release issued yesterday by Namport’s Executive for Commercial Services, Immanuel !Hanabeb, said the largest portion of growth is reflected by the 100 per cent increased activity along the Trans-Oranje Corridor as 204 301 tonnes of manganese ore were exported via the Port of Lüderitz during the financial year 2019/20.

“The benefit of the Trans-Oranje corridor is to serve the mines in the Northern Cape as it is a much shorter route versus using a South African based port. The unique initiation between TradePort Namibia logistics deal came into fruition early last year, with the first consignment received through the Port of Lüderitz in September last year,” he noted.

This arrangement, according to !Hanabeb, will further contribute to Namport recording a total of 360 000 tonnes of cargo per annum through the Port of Lüderitz, resulting in a predicted 60 per cent overall volume increase as the Trans-Orange Corridor increases its share of cargo volumes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency