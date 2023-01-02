Namibian stranded in UK united with sister

Namibian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Linda Scott has said the Namibian man who was said to be stranded in a retail parking lot in Sunderland, has now been reunited with his sister.

Scott confirmed this to Nampa on Sunday via a WhatsApp message, where she also clarified that no one had contacted the Namibian High Commissioner’s office regarding the issue.

A video went viral on social media when an unidentified woman observed a young man named ‘Scott’ had been wandering around the parking looking for food.

“The managers of the retail parking have been chasing him around and he slept at the parking in this cold… I asked him what the problem was and he told me he was hungry,” the woman on the video explains.

The woman added that the man had told her that he was from Namibia.

Efforts to get his full details or contact his relatives proved fruitless.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency