Students at the University of Namibia’s (UNAM) Rundu Campus want the Namibian Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to decentralise its services to the regions.

Students Representative Council (SRC) member responsible for External Affairs, Ansfried Moyo, said the NSFAF’s service to students in the regions is very poor, citing delayed or unpaid payments as an example.

Moyo said they are suggesting the offices to be there as of 2021, adding that this will make work easier for the institutions and the students.

Moyo told Nampa on Saturday that many students signed loan agreements with the fund, but are yet to receive funding.

‘Students travel long distances just to access one office in the entire country. Only those who were able to travel to Windhoek received financial assistance on time and as per agreement,’ he explained.

