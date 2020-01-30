Namibians in China will not be evacuated: Zhang

Namibians living and studying in China will not be evacuated to avoid getting effected with the Coronavirus outbreak as the Chinese government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised have banned people from traveling

These was said by the Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming on Wednesday during a media briefing on the Coranaviruses that took place at the Chinese embassy in Windhoek.

Some European countries and the United States of America are planning to evacuate their citizens from China to avoid them from getting infected with the Coronaviruses, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) is against it and advised people to stay indoors until the situation is brought under control.

Yiming said, the travel ban will apply to everyone including Namibians in that country, therefore those countries planning to repatriate their citizens from China are going against the directive of WHO and it could jeopardise the treatment of the viruses.

Our government is appealing to international communities to help us fight this disease, that is why it has cut off railways and airlines to Wuhan city. No one is allowed to travel, even Namibians that are there will not travel for now, our government will not allow deliberate spreading of this virus said Yiming.

He said that he is in constant contact with Namibian ambassador to China Elia Kaiyamo and last night confirmed that so far there are no Namibian reported to be affected so far, as he keeps advising them to stay indoors until the situation is calm.

He added that there are more than 500 Namibians residing and studying in China of which 35 are students in Wuhan province the city that is most affected by the Coranaviruses.

Yiming further added that this is the second time a virus outbreak is experienced in China as the first one happened in 2003 and killed more 700 people including foreign nationals from 15 countries, he therefore urged people to remain calm as the Chinese government and WHO are doing everything they can to eliminated the virus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency