A total of 749 000 Namibians will benefit from the Emergency Income Grant once-off payment of N.dollars 750, effective Friday, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi has announced.

Speaking at the COVID-19 Information Centre here today, Shiimi said the grant is eligible to Namibians between the ages of 18 to 59 who have lost jobs or income in part or full-time in the informal sector as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, it includes people who are unemployed, he said, noting that the ministry has taken into consideration the effect of COVID-19 and related public health protective measures that have weakened the means of support and subsistence income across the country.

“Applicants will nominate themselves and make applications via cellphone SMS to the MTC number 141222, free of charge from 10 to 30 April 2020,” he said.

Shiimi explained that the applicants will answer a set of predetermined questions with details such as the person’s name and surname, national identity number, and preferred cellphone number, through which the benefits will be paid.

“For ease of administration, payments will only be made via digital wallets of participating commercial banks which include First National Bank, Bank Windhoek and Standard Bank, and applicants will be requested to indicate a commercial bank of their choice where their digital wallets will be distributed,” he affirmed.

He noted that the grant does not include persons below the age of 18; those employed who have not experienced a reduction in wages as well as a person receiving any form of State social grants and Government support such as from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund.

The Emergency Income Grant is worth N.dollars 562 million.

Source: Namibia Press Agency