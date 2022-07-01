Namibia’s beef reaches Ghana

The first consignment of Namibian beef from the northern communal area has arrived in Accra, Ghana, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has announced.

In a media statement on Thursday, the Ministry said the meat is imported by the Abanga Farms and Food Systems, a Ghanaian company that has signed a contract with the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) as a sole distributor.

It said MIRCO continues to enhance its economic diplomacy and create market access for Namibian products, noting that the achievement is a significant boost for bilateral trade between Namibia and Ghana and a contribution to the enhancement of intra -African trade.

“The ministry commends Ambassador Selma Ashipala -Musavyi, High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana and Mr Mwilima Mushokobanji, Chief Executive Officer of Meatco and their respective teams for this milestone,” the statement read.

Meatco is Namibia's beef-leading entity bringing in billions over the years by selling beef to European and China markets mainly.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency