Namibia’s beef reaches Ghana
Summary
The first consignment of Namibian beef from the northern communal area has arrived in Accra, Ghana, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has announced.
In a media statement on Thursday, the Ministry said the meat is imported by the Abanga Farms and Food Systems, a Ghanaian company that has signed a contract with the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) as a sole distributor.
It said MIRCO continues to enhance its economic diplomacy and create market access for Namibian products, noting that the achievement is a significant boost for bilateral trade between Namibia and Ghana and a contribution to the enhancement of intra -African trade.
“The ministry commends Ambassador Selma Ashipala -Musavyi, High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana and Mr Mwilima Mushokobanji, Chief Executive Officer of Meatco and their respective teams for this milestone,” the statement read.
Meatco is Namibia's beef-leading entity bringing in billions over the years by selling beef to European and China markets mainly.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency