Namibia’s COVID-19 cases at 412

The Minister of Health and Social Service Kalumbi Shangula says Namibia, on Sunday, recorded 38 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

This minister said this in a statement issued midday on Sunday.

Of the new cases, one is from Engela in the Ohangwena Region while the rest are from Walvis Bay, Namibia’s COVID-19 epicentre.

“The one from Engela is a 25-year female who travelled from Walvis Bay on 17 June 2020 and was put in quarantine on 25 June. A specimen was taken from her on 26 June 2020,” Shangula says in the statement.

More so, from the latest cases, 22 are females while 16 are males.

It is further recorded that the youngest is a 2-months old while the oldest is a 63-year-old.

“Fourteen [cases] are contacts of confirmed cases. Contacts of the remaining 24 are still not established. Fourteen had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 at the time of specimen collection. Nine were identified through active case search. They are all in stable condition. Contact tracing is ongoing,” Shangula said.

So far, Namibia has recorded 25 recoveries from the novel coronavirus while there are 387 active cases.

Meanwhile, there are no death reported from the virus yet.

The total samples tested stands at 11 207 and there are 1164 active contacts, statistics from the health ministry further show.

The cumulative number of people in quarantined are 3999 of which 3114 have been discharged, which means there are only 883 people in quarantine facilities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency