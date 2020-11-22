Namibia’s independence was achieved through unity: Mbumba

Vice President (VP) Nangolo Mbumba said the independence of Namibia was achieved when leaders of the south and the north of the country were united and fought for a common purpose.

Mbumba who was speaking at a Swapo rally at Aroab village on Saturday, added that “those leaders that want to divide and separate Namibians and want their own corner are wrong”.

“They are wrong and we must prove to them that they are wrong, we cannot be divided, our history is one, our independence is one, our country is one, our parliament is one, our Constitution is one and our courts apply the same law. Those who want to divide us are doing it for selfish reasons and if you understand their aims and objectives, you will know how to vote right,” said Mbumba.

Mbumba said Swapo is the only party that can manage the ||Kharas Region and Namibia as a whole.

“Other people are coming in with their parties that are created because people are going for elections, a party created by people who are angry, people with no manners, people with no love for other Namibians but they think they can govern us, Namibia is the land of the brave, we cannot be governed by someone with no manners, we can only be governed by people with peace and love,” he stressed.

While urging the crowd to vote for Swapo, Mbumba added that it is now up the voters to decide who will be voted into power.

“On Wednesday you are the boss, go and vote and vote correctly, vote to maintain peace, vote to keep unity and we want that those we are going to vote into local and regional councils are people we know, people we trust and people that can deliver,” said Mbumba.

He said those put in Government or in position with power should remember that they are not put in such position to sit in their homes and do nothing or do things for themselves, but they are there to serve all Namibians.

The VP said the inhabitants of the region have a big and vast region and it is their duty to ensure that the region is developed and governed well.

He said Namibia cannot continue to rely on people from other countries, adding that the aim is to have a Namibia that is truly in the hands of Namibians.

“We want a Namibia that can do everything from the defence of the country to the management of the industries. On the issue of land, we have so much land and if we manage it well every Namibian can have a plot or a piece of land,” said Mbumba.

Source: Namibia Press Agency