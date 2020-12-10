Namibia’s total merchandise trade reached N.dollars 19.2 billion in October: NSA

Namibia’s total merchandise trade reached N.dollars 19.2 billion in October 2020 which is 0.7 per cent less than the N.dollars 19.4 billion recorded in September 2020, but 6.7 per cent higher than the N.dollars 18 billion recorded in October 2019.

This is according to the Namibia Statistics Agency’s (NSA) Trade Bulletin for October 2020 availed to Nampa on Wednesday.

It however said Namibia’s trade balance remained in a deficit with N.dollars 3.9 billion, widening from N.dollars 2.7 billion recorded in October 2019 and N.dollars 1.5 billion in September 2020.

“Namibia’s trade composition by partner was skewed towards a few countries. China emerged as Namibia’s largest export market while South Africa maintained its position as the number one source of imports. The composition of goods exported remained the same mainly comprising of minerals such as non-ferrous metals, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, non-metallic mineral manufactures, as well as non-monetary gold,” it said.

Fish remained the only non-mineral product among the top five lists of exports. On the other hand, the import basket comprised mainly of non-ferrous metals, petroleum and petroleum products; metalliferous ores and metal scrap, vehicles and inorganic chemicals.

The October 2020 trade figures indicates that total re-exports improved, rising by 0.6 per cent month-on-month and by 27.6 per cent year-on-year. Non-ferrous metals took the largest share of re-exports, constituting a share of 59.5 percent of total re-exports mainly to China and Hong Kong. The non-ferrous metals which were re-exported were mostly sourced from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, it added.

The trade bulletin said the value of exports in October 2020 remained constant at N.dollars 7.6 billion. However, when compared to its level of N.dollars 8.9 billion in September 2020, exports deteriorated by 14.3 per cent. Imports on the other hand rose by 11.6 per cent and 11 per cent when compared to October 2019 and September 2020 respectively.

Subsequent to the developments in exports and imports, Namibia’s total merchandise trade improved by 6.7 per cent from its level of N.dollars 18 billion in October 2019 to N.dollars 19.2 billion in October 2020, while deteriorating by 0.7 per cent from its level of N.dollars 19.4 billion in September 2020, the bulletin reads.

Source: Namibia Press Agency