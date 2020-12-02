!Nami#Nûs councillor calls for team work in constituency

Newly elected !Nami#Nûs constituency regional councillor, Susan Ndjaleka has urged inhabitants in her constituency to work together for inclusive development.

Ndjeleka in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said during her term in office, she will implement socio-economic programmes for all residents of the constituency to the best of her ability irrespective of political affiliation, colour or race.

“Let us continue to work together to meet the challenges that lie ahead of us, and work as a team towards delivering on priorities for the constituency. Thank you all for electing me as your councillor. With your vote, you have expressed your trust in me and I intend to uphold that,” she said

Ndjeleka further said she will not take the responsibility she is entrusted with lightly as she understands the responsibilities given to her and hope together with the inhabitants of the constituency that any and all grievances are quickly resolved.

Ndjeleka of Swapo was elected as the constituency councillor following last week elections, where she got 1 654 votes and her closest competitor, Tshinana Tshiqwetha of Patriots for Change (IPC) got 1 438 votes.

Gideon Kalenga of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) got 228 votes, Fritz Dauseb of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) got 567 votes and independent candidates Reginald Hercules and Michaeleno Kadikwa got 322 and 121 votes respectively.

Meanwhile on Tuesday Anna-Marie Hartzenberg of LPM was elected as the Mayor of Lüderitz while Josephine Heita of Swapo is the deputy mayor.

Other council members are Brigitte Fredericks and Johannes Abraham of Swapo, Benjamin Mckay of PDM and Albertina Ndeshibeya and Phillippus Balhao of IPC.

Source: Namibia Press Agency