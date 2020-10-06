Namoloh in divorce court

Former Minister of Safety and Security, Charles Namoloh, has filed for divorce from his wife of 25 years, Hilma Tuhafeni Namoloh.

On Monday, Namoloh in the Windhoek High Court advanced that the church was at the centre of the divorce and accused his wife of wrongfully and maliciously intending to terminate the marriage.

“She refuses to properly communicate with me and refuses me conjugal rights,” Namoloh said.

He started playing second fiddle to the church, he charged.

He alleged that his wife flew to South Africa on two separate occasions in December 2017 and 2018, “without informing me prior to travelling”.

“She refused to disclose anything to me. However, I found a letter addressed to her from the well-known prophet [Shepherd] Bushiri,” he said.

According to Namoloh, his wife once attempted to lure him and their children into flying to Nigeria to see the charismatic prophet TB Joshua. They flatly refused.

Further, the bone of contention is who will get custody of their two children, one being a minor.

“Custody and control of the minor children should be awarded to the plaintiff [Charles Namoloh] with reasonable access to the minor children by the defendant [Hilma Tuhafeni Namoloh],” Namoloh said in his demands.

His wife, also present in court on the day, disputed some of the demands.

She wanted to know from the court if it will be in the children’s best interests if custody and control are awarded to their father.

Documents filed in court further show that the ex-Cabinet minister also wants his wife to forfeit any rights in respect of their traditional house at Odibo, a farm at Kavango West, and to their house in Pionierspark, Windhoek.

The two, who are married out of community of property, jointly own the Windhoek house which was bought in 2006.

He said he was ignorant about the effect and essence of the type of marriage contract they entered into.

“[I] unnecessarily and mistakenly purchased the house at No. 54 Gous Street, Pionierspark, Windhoek, and caused it to be registered as a joint property between myself and the defendant,” he said.

Namoloh told Acting High Court Judge Esi Schimming-Chase that at all material times, he paid all the monthly bond instalments and upkeep, saying when he bought the house, his wife was unemployed.

“As a father of 20 children, 13 of whom do not have mothers, I intend on putting this house in a trust in order for all my children to benefit from it,” he pleaded.

His wife argued that she invested N.dollars 300 000 in the installation of cupboards and in other renovations at the traditional home and a further N.dollars 300 000 on the establishment of a poultry project at the farm in Kavango West.

She now wants to be compensated for the costs incurred on these upgrades.

“The defendant never had the means to spend N.dollars 300 000, in addition to another N.dollars 300 000 which was allegedly spent developing a poultry project,” the husband refuted.

Aged 52, Hilma Tuhafeni works at Windhoeker Maschinenfabrik, a subsidiary of August 26, a company owned by the Namibian Defence Force.

Namoloh, 70, was represented by James Diedericks while his spouse was represented by Samson Enkali, under the instruction of Sisa Namandje and Kadhila Amoomo respectively.

Source: Namibia Press Agency