NamPol arrest Panga Group

The police in Windhoek on Friday arrested the members of a group calling themselves the ‘Panga Group’ that allegedly robbed people while armed with machetes.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime report, issued on Monday, said the seven suspects are allegedly linked to various armed robbery cases in Windhoek and a silver Honda Fit with the registration N190249W which was used to rob residents of Windhoek North, was also impounded.

They are linked to a number of cases registered with NamPol, the report reads.

The arrested suspects are allegedly also linked to five other armed robbery cases in Windhoek.

In a separate incident, three suspects were arrested in connection with housebreaking and theft on Friday at a residence in Ichaboe Street in Rocky Crest.

It is alleged that the suspects broke into the complainant’s house using a crowbar and stole items including two smartphones, a power bank, a television, a purse, sunglasses and a computer, all valued at N.dollars 120 000.

All stolen items were recovered and two suspects aged 35 and 38 were arrested. Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency