NamPol arrests four persons in alleged instigation of looting in Namibia

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) through the intelligence service have identified four persons involved in creating alleged social media messages urging Namibians to start looting.

NamPol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a media statement availed on Sunday said it is expected that more people could face police questioning as there are still individuals who are posting messages of instigating anarchy, lawlessness and the disruption of peace on social media.

“It is a known fact that anarchy and lawlessness will not benefit anyone and will only put us in the worst position that will be difficult to recover from. It is therefore pleasing to know that Namibians have better and peaceful ways to resolve disputes and we encourage all Namibians to continue with the peaceful resolution of disputes of any kind,” she said.

Shikwambi said after the threats on social media last week the Security Cluster held a meeting initiated under the auspices of the NamPol core mandate to prevent, detect and investigate crime.

The meeting held on Friday 16 July 2021, included security companies, banking sectors as well as critical infrastructure and transport industry to prepare and address the threats that were circulating in social media; created by irresponsible citizens, stemming from the recent incidents in South Africa.

“During the meeting aimed to strategize and deliberate preventative measures to make sure that nothing and nothing untoward must succeed to destabilize Namibia’s safety and security, the Inspector General expressed his dismay stating that the chaos and disruption witnessed in South Africa is pure criminality and should be condemned with the strongest terms and will not be tolerated in the Republic of Namibia,” Shikwambi said.

The NamPol Inspector General Sebastian, Ndeitunga, she said sternly warned that the security clusters and their stakeholders must be ready to deal with anyone who dares tries to destabilize peace and security in Namibia, particularly those initiators of violence and advocating for looting and damage of private properties.

'We are in the midst of a pandemic and all efforts should actually go towards the fight against COVID-19,' said Shikwambi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency